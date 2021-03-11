Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $6.09.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

