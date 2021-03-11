Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

CBAY stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $338.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $9.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

