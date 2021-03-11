Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Brickell Biotech, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Brickell Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of BBI stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Brickell Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 83,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.16% of Brickell Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

