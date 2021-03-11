Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Envela Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Envela in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELA opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $144.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.10. Envela has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Envela during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Envela by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Envela by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Envela during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Envela during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

