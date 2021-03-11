Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 10th (QIWI, QURE, RC, RCM, RGP, RIOT, RUN, RVI, SBBP, SCM)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, March 10th:

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Get Qiwi plc alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Value Inc. focuses on business through operations and sales of its assets. It holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR Corp. Retail Value Inc. is based in OH, United States. “

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Soliton Inc. is a medical device company. Its commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. Soliton Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.