Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Morgan Stanley cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

NYSE ETRN opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 2.23.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

