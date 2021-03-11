Ergo (ERG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $68.12 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $2.28 or 0.00004000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,998.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,814.99 or 0.03184243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.05 or 0.00365008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $553.46 or 0.00971000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.54 or 0.00386918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.96 or 0.00329756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.89 or 0.00268228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021612 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 33,182,400 coins and its circulating supply is 29,878,678 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

