ERHC Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERHE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ERHC Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERHE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the February 11th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,874,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ERHE stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,815,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,223. ERHC Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About ERHC Energy

ERHC Energy Inc engages in the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas resources in Africa. Its principal assets include the rights to working interests in exploration acreage in the Republic of Kenya; the Republic of Chad; the Joint Development Zone between the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe; the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and the economic zone of Sao Tome.

