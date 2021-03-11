ERHC Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERHE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ERHC Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERHE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the February 11th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,874,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ERHE stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,815,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,223. ERHC Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
About ERHC Energy
