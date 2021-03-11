ESBC Price Reaches $0.0275 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $723,408.89 and approximately $66,572.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,581,145 coins and its circulating supply is 26,301,831 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

