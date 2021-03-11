Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ESPR. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of ESPR opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $53.73. The stock has a market cap of $844.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,568,000 after buying an additional 1,165,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,957,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 12,650.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 575.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 200,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

