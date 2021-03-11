Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Update

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the February 11th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,448. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 million, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

