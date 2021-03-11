ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.23% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $970.26 million, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $32.69.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 957,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,845,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at $10,466,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after buying an additional 470,200 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $3,852,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at $1,725,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

