ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.23% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EPIX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

EPIX stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The company has a market cap of $970.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.96.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Caxton Corp acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

