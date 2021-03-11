Essentia (ESS) Market Cap Tops $5.23 Million

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Essentia token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Essentia has a market cap of $5.23 million and $124,026.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Essentia has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00052535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.43 or 0.00703416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00027408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,360,113,706 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

