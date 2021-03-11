Essentia (ESS) Trading Up 8.8% This Week

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Essentia has a market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $111,403.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Essentia has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Essentia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00052451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.97 or 0.00717141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00027550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Essentia

ESS is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,360,113,706 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.