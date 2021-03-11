Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPRT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.