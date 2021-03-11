Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 52.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $22,079.83 and $83,854.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00052535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.43 or 0.00703416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00027408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 65.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

About Ether Kingdoms Token

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

