Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.42 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $1.16 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $12.18 or 0.00021124 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,821.84 or 0.03160054 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.