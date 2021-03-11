Ethereum Gold Project Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,457.00 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $105,734.62 and approximately $1,457.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00052499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00013232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.16 or 0.00702046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00027403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00033571 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

