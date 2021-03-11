Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,046.00

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 75.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Ethereum Meta token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market capitalization of $816,447.93 and approximately $1,046.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00051888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.98 or 0.00710703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00066212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00027903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

