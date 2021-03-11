Etherparty (FUEL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $72,576.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $618,892.52 and approximately $72,576.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00051889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00013435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.00703987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00066396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00027653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

FUEL is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

