EUNO (EUNO) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. EUNO has a market capitalization of $17.40 million and approximately $31,960.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EUNO has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $472.29 or 0.00839700 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 104.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,142,193,946 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

