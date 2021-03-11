Eurofins Scientific’s (ERRFY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eurofins Scientific has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERRFY remained flat at $$15.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,150. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.71. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.