Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.91.

Shares of EEFT opened at $157.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $167.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 297.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

