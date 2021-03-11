Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

EEFT stock opened at $157.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.62. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,282,000 after acquiring an additional 77,918 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,632,000 after purchasing an additional 362,467 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,427,000 after purchasing an additional 269,009 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 799,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,793 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,618,000 after purchasing an additional 366,657 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

