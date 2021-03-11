Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.91.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $157.52 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.28 and a 200 day moving average of $121.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

