Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

OTCMKTS:EURMF opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Europcar Mobility Group has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.41.

Get Europcar Mobility Group alerts:

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. It offers vehicles for short-term business and leisure rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Ubeeqo, Fox Rent, and Buchbinder brand names.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Europcar Mobility Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europcar Mobility Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.