Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
OTCMKTS:EURMF opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Europcar Mobility Group has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.41.
About Europcar Mobility Group
