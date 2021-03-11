EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Down 95.2% in February

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the February 11th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of EUSP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 21,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,726. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. EuroSite Power has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.35.
EuroSite Power Company Profile
