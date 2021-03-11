EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Down 95.2% in February

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the February 11th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EUSP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 21,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,726. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. EuroSite Power has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

EuroSite Power Company Profile

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

