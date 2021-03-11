Evedo (EVED) Trading Up 35.3% Over Last Week

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 34.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar. Evedo has a total market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00052535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.43 or 0.00703416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00027408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 65.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,281,940 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

