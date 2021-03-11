Evercore ISI Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $100.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DKS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.12.
Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $80.32.
In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,639,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,019 shares of company stock worth $7,387,589 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $0. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,975.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 945,235 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
