Evercore ISI Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $100.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DKS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.12.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $80.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,639,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,019 shares of company stock worth $7,387,589 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $0. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,975.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 945,235 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

