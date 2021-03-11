Everest (ID) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.70 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. Everest has a market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everest has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.01 or 0.00496523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00065107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00053627 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00072618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.36 or 0.00583095 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00074096 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

