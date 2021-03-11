Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,448 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 95.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.92.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $760,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

