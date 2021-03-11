Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy stock opened at $81.69 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average is $86.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.