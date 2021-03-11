Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,726 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Evolent Health worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,648,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,498,000 after buying an additional 161,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,602,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,804,000 after buying an additional 320,848 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 926,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after buying an additional 71,590 shares during the period. Voce Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 365.8% during the third quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 755,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 593,329 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at $8,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVH. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

