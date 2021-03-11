Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €28.71 ($33.78).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday.

FRA:EVK opened at €30.14 ($35.46) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.18. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

