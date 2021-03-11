Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EVK. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.70 ($33.76).

Shares of EVK opened at €29.96 ($35.25) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.15. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

