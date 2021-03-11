Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.32). Exact Sciences posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Cowen upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $796,264.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,851,720. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,192 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $114,157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 328.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,846,000 after purchasing an additional 467,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $127.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.09 and its 200 day moving average is $119.58. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

