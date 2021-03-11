Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.32). Exact Sciences posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Cowen upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $796,264.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,851,720. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,192 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $114,157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 328.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,846,000 after purchasing an additional 467,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $127.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.09 and its 200 day moving average is $119.58. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.