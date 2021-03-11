Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.17% of Exact Sciences worth $33,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,851,720. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $159.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

