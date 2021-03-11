Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) to Neutral

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS HCXLF remained flat at $$13.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

