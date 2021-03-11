Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $37.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of EIFZF stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $32.82.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

