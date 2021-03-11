ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,734.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $872,494.16 and $17,734.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000151 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.63 or 0.00224225 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00023386 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

