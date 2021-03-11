Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Senior Officer Sells C$110,000.00 in Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,335 shares in the company, valued at C$1,169,685.

Paul Riganelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Paul Riganelli sold 9,050 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$100,002.50.

On Thursday, February 11th, Paul Riganelli sold 20,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$220,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Paul Riganelli sold 200 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total value of C$2,204.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Paul Riganelli sold 2,500 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.61, for a total value of C$26,515.00.

Shares of XTC traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.15. 41,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,905. The company has a market capitalization of C$437.85 million and a P/E ratio of 14.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Exco Technologies Limited has a 52 week low of C$4.72 and a 52 week high of C$11.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 49.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on XTC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

