Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 52,989 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,989 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 1.6% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $23,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204,597 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 632.2% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 563,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 486,236 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,407,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,843,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 559,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 362,305 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,959. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $32.16.

