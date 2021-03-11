Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,043 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 0.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $919,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,429 shares of company stock worth $3,983,866. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $115.39. 76,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,262. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.56. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

