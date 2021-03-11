Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.77 Million Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 2,601.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,829 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $11,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,587.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC remained flat at $$17.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 107,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,298. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12.

