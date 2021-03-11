Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.46 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,913 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 1.1% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.31. 158,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,692. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.22. The stock has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

