Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:ATMP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:ATMP) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,764 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.76% of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMP. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,227,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after buying an additional 119,392 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN by 810.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period.

Shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42.

