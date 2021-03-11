Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $13.13 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,134,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.40. 151,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,353. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.25 and its 200 day moving average is $121.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $139.75.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

