Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 31,954 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,954 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF accounts for 1.4% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.94% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF worth $20,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,966 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,784,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,752. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.