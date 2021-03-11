Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,394 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,394 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CDW by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after buying an additional 665,708 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,132,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $374,431,000 after buying an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after buying an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CDW by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,303,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,326,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CDW by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,697,000 after buying an additional 61,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $156.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.96.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,645 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

